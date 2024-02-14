इंडियन आवाज़     14 Feb 2024 01:14:02      انڈین آواز
CBSE Issues Advisory Against Rumours and Fake Information Regarding Class 10 and 12 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory against the rumours and fake information about the upcoming board exams of Classes 10 and 12. The CBSE annual board exams of Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held from 15th of February to 2nd of April. CBSE said, it has been observed in the past that during exam time certain unscrupulous elements make effect to spread rumours on social media platforms about paper leak to claim to have access to question papers of exams. The Board stated that these persons, group and agencies intend to fleece the gullible students and parents as they demand money in return and such irresponsible activities also create confusion and panic among the students and public. The Board stated that it is vigilant and active in identifying and taking action against those spreading fake news and rumours. It has advised the parents to guide their wards not to believe in such rumours and not indulge in any such activity which hampers the smooth conduct of forthcoming Board examinations.

The  Board has alerted the public  against such unverified news and rumours during the 2024 exams and further requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication to maintain the sanctity of examinations at all cost.

