Prime Minister, HM pay homage to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary today. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said that the story of Lakshmibai’s bravery and valour in the first war of independence fills the hearts of the countrymen with zeal and passion even today. Mr Modi added that the nation can never forget her sacrifice and struggle for the protection of the pride of the motherland.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary. In a social media post, the Home Minister said that Rani Lakshmibai made the protection of the motherland the supreme purpose of her life, and played an unforgettable role in shaping the revolution of 1857 with her foresight. Mr Shah added that with her valour, extraordinary courage, and bravery, she challenged the British from their diplomacy to the battlefields. He urged the citizens to read Rani Laxmibai’s saga of heroism and draw inspiration from her sacrifice and dedication to the motherland.