President Murmu visits Diamond Trading Company in  Botswana

Indian diaspora dominates diamond cutting & polishing units in Botswana

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu today visited Diamond Trading Company in Botswana after the meeting with President Duma Boko. The President arrived in Botswana’s capital city yesterday after concluding her Angola visit.

Trade in Diamonds has traditionally dominated India-Botswana economic relations, with India being one of the important destinations for diamonds exported from Botswana. The majority of the diamond cutting and polishing units in Botswana are owned by the Indian diaspora.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, reached Gaborone, Botswana, yesterday (November 11, 2025), on the final leg of her State Visit to Angola and Botswana. This is the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Botswana. The President is accompanied by Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, Shri V. Somanna and Members of Parliament, Shri Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and Smt D. K. Aruna, on this State visit.

Today (November 12, 2025), the President commenced her engagements at the President’s Office, Gaborone, where she was warmly received by H.E. Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, the President of the Republic of Botswana.

Welcoming the President to Botswana, President Boko highlighted that India, the “Mother of Democracy”, has been a steadfast source of inspiration and support in Botswana’s development journey. He also lauded the President for her active role in promoting education, gender equality and upliftment of the marginalized. He added that this is the very first State Visit from any country being hosted by Botswana since he assumed office last year, reflecting the importance attached to bilateral relations with India.

During wide ranging one-to-one meetings and delegation-level talks, the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, renewable energy, health, education, skill development, defence, and digital technology.

The President said that this visit marks an important milestone for bilateral relations, as the first-ever Presidential visit from India to Botswana. It also assumes significance in view of the approaching 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2026.

The President said that India is committed to working closely with Botswana to further deepen its ties, and to expanding its partnership with Africa, including within the framework of the India-Africa Forum Summit.

The President was happy to note that Botswana will be helping to reintroduce Cheetahs in India under the next phase of ‘Project Cheetah’. She said that this is a unique wildlife conservation initiative of the Government of India, which aims to restore the Cheetah to India’s ecosystems. She thanked President Boko and the people of Botswana for agreeing to send their Cheetahs to India.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of an agreement on pharmacopoeia which will help in providing easy access to good-quality and affordable Indian medicines to the citizens of Botswana. The President also announced India’s decision to supply essential ARV medicines, as requested by the Government of Botswana.