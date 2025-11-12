President Murmu: India Proud Partner in Botswana’s Journey of Modernization, Prosperity

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the National Assembly of Botswana at Gaborone. The President said that India and Botswana can together contribute meaningfully to a fairer and more sustainable world order, one that not only supports but also helps build meaningful Global South collaboration, and a reformed multilateralism. She also said that with its youthful demographics and vast natural resources, Africa can fuel the growth of global economy.

AMN WEB DESK / Gaborone, November 12:

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu, during her address to the National Assembly of Botswana in Gaborone on Wednesday, reaffirmed India’s deep and enduring friendship with Botswana and emphasized expanding cooperation across multiple sectors including education, technology, energy, health, defence, and trade.

President Murmu was received at the Parliament by Speaker Dithapelo L. Keorapetse, the Deputy Speaker, and the Leader of Opposition. In her address to the legislators, she praised Botswana as a “shining example of democracy, good governance, and effective leadership,” noting its impressive record of peaceful transitions and multi-party elections since its independence in 1966.

She said that India and Botswana share a natural partnership rooted in mutual trust, democratic values, and human dignity, strengthened over decades through shared priorities and people-to-people ties. Highlighting India’s support in capacity building, she noted that over a thousand young professionals from Botswana have been trained in India under various skill development and education programmes, gaining new expertise and building lasting friendships.

It has been an honour for India to have been an early partner in Botswana’s nation-building journey. Our cooperation has expanded across many sectors — education, health, technology, agriculture, defence, trade and investments. pic.twitter.com/0kmmEh5fy5 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 12, 2025

President Murmu stressed the need for sustainable economic growth that balances prosperity with environmental responsibility. As both nations modernize and diversify their economies, she pointed out the vast potential for collaboration in renewable energy, digital innovation, pharmaceuticals, mining, and infrastructure development. Indian firms, she said, are already active in Botswana’s diamond and energy sectors, and there is scope to deepen industrial and trade cooperation.

Encouraging the business communities of both nations, she urged them to “harness the full potential of the India–Botswana economic partnership” through innovation and joint ventures that support inclusive development.

On the global front, President Murmu said India and Botswana can together contribute to a fairer and more sustainable world order, built on reformed multilateralism and stronger Global South collaboration. She added that India’s vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and Africa’s “Agenda 2063” offer a shared roadmap for prosperity and partnership.

Earlier, President Murmu visited the Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) and toured its rough diamond sorting and valuation facilities, acknowledging Botswana’s global leadership in the diamond industry. She also paid tribute at the Three Dikgosi Monument, honoring Botswana’s legendary chiefs who played pivotal roles in the nation’s struggle for independence.

The visit underscored India’s commitment to deepening its ties with Africa through mutual growth, shared prosperity, and democratic solidarity.