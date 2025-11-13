Agriculture is foundation of India’s civilization: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Sudhir Kumar

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday said that agriculture has been the foundation of the country’s civilization, and even before the rise of the Western nations, India developed its own seeds.

Addressing the 21st Foundation Day of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority in New Delhi, Mr Chouhan highlighted that India is the first country in the world to enact a law for the protection of plant varieties.

He mentioned that the government has a provision of 15 lakh rupees for the conservation of seeds, so that farmers can create the necessary structures to preserve various varities of seeds. The Minister added that over 30 thousand varieties of rice are found in the country. Mr Chouhan appreciated the efforts of all the farmers and seed conservators for their valuable contribution in the agriculture sector.