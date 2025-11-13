The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Agriculture is foundation of India’s civilization: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nov 13, 2025

Sudhir Kumar

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday said that agriculture has been the foundation of the country’s civilization, and even before the rise of the Western nations, India developed its own seeds.

Addressing the 21st Foundation Day of the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority in New Delhi, Mr Chouhan highlighted that India is the first country in the world to enact a law for the protection of plant varieties.

He mentioned that the government has a provision of 15 lakh rupees for the conservation of seeds, so that farmers can create the necessary structures to preserve various varities of seeds. The Minister added that over 30 thousand varieties of rice are found in the country. Mr Chouhan appreciated the efforts of all the farmers and seed conservators for their valuable contribution in the agriculture sector.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt approves Export Promotion Mission & Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters 

Nov 13, 2025
TOP AWAAZ AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

President Murmu: India Proud Partner in Botswana’s Journey of Modernization, Prosperity

Nov 12, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

President Murmu visits Diamond Trading Company in  Botswana

Nov 12, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt approves Export Promotion Mission & Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters 

13 November 2025 12:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Cabinet expresses grief over Delhi blast, reaffirms zero tolerance towards terrorism

13 November 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Agriculture is foundation of India’s civilization: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

13 November 2025 12:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

President Murmu: India Proud Partner in Botswana’s Journey of Modernization, Prosperity

12 November 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments