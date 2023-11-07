इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2023 03:46:22      انڈین آواز

President Murmu addresses convocation of GBP Agriculture and Technology University in Uttarakhand

Published On: By

President Droupadi Murmu addressed 35th convocation of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. She arrived in Uttarakhand today on a three-day visit to the state. 

Governor of Uttarakhand Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmit Singh, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi also attend the ceremony.

Graduate, post graduate and post PG degrees were bestowed on 1134 students for the academic year 2022-23. Apart from degrees, 11 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze medals were awarded to the meritorious students on the occasion. 

Tomorrow, she will visit Badrinath Dham to pay obeisance at the divine Himalayan shrine. Besides, the President is also scheduled to attend the 11th convocation of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal  University at Srinagar, tomorrow. On Thursday, the President will attend a program in Dehradun to celebrate Uttarakhand State Foundation Day.

