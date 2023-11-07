Education Minister of India and Australia held 1st AIESC meeting in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Australian Minister for Education Jason Clare held the 1st Australia-India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) meeting in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar yesterday.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the Australian University is opening its campus in India to ensure that our talented youth get an affordable and quality education.

Australia and India also agreed to conduct more research in the areas of agriculture, mines and minerals, water management, healthcare, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and climate change. This will create more opportunities for advancing educational, research and innovation priorities, student and faculty exchanges, more twining programs and dual degrees.