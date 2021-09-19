President Kovind pays surprise visit to Ridge in Shimla

AMN

President Ram Nath Kovind paid a surprise visit to the Ridge, Shimla today and interacted with the citizens and tourists.

President Kovind who arrived in a small carcade with little security went to the Ridge, Shimla.

He had short conservation with the people and tourists present there.

It was an impromptu visit which the President decided to take after offering prayers at the Jakhu Temple.

The President is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh marking the golden jubilee of the statehood of the state.