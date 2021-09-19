AMN

Kerala prepares to reopen schools from November 1st, after remaining closed for over one and half years amid Covid pandemic. Tproposed during the Covid review meeting held today. It is being suggested to begin classes for 1st standard to 7th standard and 10th and 12th standards from November 1st.Classes of all sections are proposed to begin by November 15th.

Health experts had recommended reopening classes in the primary section first. The State Health and Education departments will hold joint meetings and make the necessary arrangements before reopening schools.

The final year degree and Post Graduate offline classes in Colleges will resume from fourth of October.

Meanwhile the plus one exams will begin on the, 24th of this month and will conclude on October 18th. The Vocational higher secondary exams will also begin from 24th of this month upto October 13th.

The State education department informed that the exams will be held adhering to strict Covid guidelines.

Meanwhile Kerala’s Covid positivity rates is on a gradual decline at 15.67% with 19,325 new Covid cases being confirmed today.

Over 1,80,000 patients are currently undergoing Covid treatment in the state.