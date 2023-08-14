President approves 76 Gallantry awards including 4 Kirti Chakras, 11 Shaurya Chakras to Armed Forces and CAPF personnel

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu has approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on eve of Independence Day. These include four Kirti Chakra, all posthumous, 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).



The President has also approved 30 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, including to Army dog Madhu (Posthumous), and one to Air Force personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations. The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Casualty Evacuation, Operation Mount Chomo, Operation Pangsau Pass, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Orchid, Operation Kalisham Valley, Rescue Operation and Operation Evacuation.



President has also approved one President’s Tatrakshak Medal and five Tatrakshak Medals to the Indian Coast Guard personnel for their act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished service. These awards are given to the personnel of the Indian Coast Guard on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day every year since 26th January, 1990.