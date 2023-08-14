इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2023 11:55:17      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt making all efforts to modernize Armed Forces says Rajnath Singh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the government of India is making all efforts to modernize the Armed Forces with state-of-the-art weaponry and the best training, to protect the country from all future challenges.

In his message to soldiers through Akashvani on the eve of 77th Independence Day, he said that the Armed Forces can give their best only when they are provided with the best equipment and training.

Minister said that the Armed Forces are being trained with simulators and other modern techniques and their capabilities are being enhanced through several exercises with friendly countries across the globe. He stressed that training on niche systems, newly developing technologies and changing concepts of warfare is the need of the hour. He added that necessary steps are being taken to train a large number of personnel within the country as well as abroad to provide them the best training. 

Highlighting various welfare measures taken for the veterans in recent years, the Raksha Mantri said special attention is being paid to ensure a dignified life for the soldiers not only during service but even after retirement. Mr Singh pointed out that the long-pending demand of the Armed Forces for the One Rank One Pension scheme was fulfilled by the Government as soon as it came to power in 2014.

The scheme has been revised this year and an amount of 8,413 crore rupees has been paid to more than 17 lakh pensioners.
On the growing role of women in the Armed Forces, the Raksha Mantri said, several concrete steps have been taken to make the military an equitable and a better working place for women. He said the Indian Army has inducted women officers into the Artillery Regiment for the first time this year. He pointed out that the commissioning of women officers in the Artillery Regiment is a great testimony to the steps being taken by the government towards gender equality in the Army.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

والدین کو اپنے بچوں سے زیادہ مطالبہ نہیں کرنا چاہیے۔ انہیں اپنی پسند کا کیریئر منتخب کرنے دیں :  نائب صدر جمہوریہ

"دنیا کو پیکاسو نہیں ملتا اگر اس کے والدین نے اسے سرکاری ملاز ...

ڈیجیٹل پرسنل ڈیٹا پروٹیکشن ایکٹ ایک عالمی معیار کا قانون ہے: راجیو چندر شیکھر

ڈی پی ڈی پی کے معاون قانون  ڈیجیٹل انڈیا ایکٹ کے نام سے معروف ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Digital Personal Data Protection Act is a world-class legislation: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

DPDP’s companion legislation is known as the Digital India Act, which is set to replace the 22-year-old IT A ...

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

@Powered By: Logicsart