Preparations for general election in Sri Lanka underway

Preparations for the general election in Sri Lanka are underway as the island nation prepares to vote to elect 225 members to the Parliament. Polling will commence at 7 am on Thursday and end at 4 pm at over 13,400 polling stations.

Speaking to the media, Chairman of the Election Commission R. M. A. L. Rathnayake said that the counting of votes will commence at 4:15 pm with postal ballots first and ballot boxes after they are shifted to the counting centres. Mr. Rathnayake outlined detailed steps that would be employed in counting in the election which utilises a proportional representation system. Police spokesman DIG Thalduwa has said that 70,000 police officials and 11,000 army personnel are being deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of polls and to ensure law and order in the entire island. The ruling National People’s Power will be looking to secure a majority which will help in the smooth running of the government, while opposition parties have highlighted the competence and experience of their candidates in the Parliamentary process.