At least 35 people were killed and another 43 injured after a car rammed into people exercising at a sports centre in southern China’s Zhuhai city yesterday.

According to police officials, the driver, a 62-year-old man, was detained. As per media reports, it is not clear whether it was an attack or an accident. The incident took place a day before the Zhuhai Airshow, organized by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which opened today.