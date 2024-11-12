The Indian Awaaz

Israel fails to meet US deadline to boost Gaza aid: UN agency

Nov 12, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

The main UN aid agency in Gaza said that Israel has failed to meet a US deadline to boost aid to the territory or risk a reduction in American military aid. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said the amount of aid getting into Gaza is at its lowest level at any point in the 13-month-old war.

On the other hand, media reports, citing the officials of the security cabinet, said that Israel has approved a series of steps aimed at boosting the humanitarian situation in Gaza, ahead of tomorrow’s deadline. On the 13th of last month, in a strongly worded letter, the US secretary of state gave Israel an ultimatum of 30 days to ensure more aid trucks reached Gaza daily. The deadline expires today.

