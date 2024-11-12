US: Trump announces Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser

AMN / WEB DESK

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Mike Waltz, a Congressman from Florida who is the co-chair of the India Caucus, as his new National Security Adviser yesterday. Waltz, 50, is a retired Army colonel who served as a Green Beret, in an elite special forces unit of the US Army.

He has been a member of the US House of Representatives since 2019. He has been a forceful critic of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy including the 2021 withdrawal of the US Army from Afghanistan. India Caucus in the House, co-chaired by Waltz, is the largest country-specific group in the US Congress. Trump has been moving swiftly to announce key personnel of his incoming administration, including Susan Wiles, his White House Chief of Staff who will be the first woman to hold the position.