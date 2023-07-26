इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 07:09:56      انڈین آواز
Preeti to lead Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team at  4 Nations Tournament in Germany

Published On:

Harpal Singh Bedi

Promising defender Preeti was on Wednesday named captain of the 20-member Indian Junior Hockey team for the 4 Nations Tournament to be played at Dusseldorf, Germany from 18th to 23rd August ..  

 India will play against England, Spain, and hosts Germany in the tournament, which will be part of the team’s preparations for the 2023 Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held d in Santiago, Chile from 29th November to 10th December 2023.

 Madhuri Kindo and Khushboo are the goalkeepers , while the defenders’ list includes Preeti, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa, Neelam, and Thounaojam Nirupama Devi. The midfield includes  vice-captain Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Sakshi Rana, Sujata Kujur, Bhumiksha Sahu, Jyoti Singh, Mahima Tete, and Hina Bano. 

In the forward department, the team boasts a formidable line-up consisting of Annu, Deepika Soreng, Sunelita Toppo, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, and Mumtaz Khan. 

Speaking on the tour, Coach Tushar Khandker said, “The 4 Nations Tournament will be a great opportunity for our team to prove their mettle on an international stage again and implement our learnings from practice sessions.”  

“Also, the tournament presents an ideal opportunity to hone our tactics and gauge our abilities against formidable opponents. This event will serve as a crucial means to pinpoint areas for enhancement, playing a pivotal role in our readiness for the Junior World Cup. We firmly believe that this valuable exposure will elevate our performance and equip us to confront the forthcoming challenges with confidence,” he added.

