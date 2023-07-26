इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 08:40:41      انڈین آواز
SAI to provide financial assistance to 4 fencers for the upcoming World University Games

AMN / NEW DELHI

Sports Authority of India (SAI) will financially support four fencers from the SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) for the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, China. The Fencers include Abhay Krishna Shinde (NCOE Patiala and TOPS Athlete), Durgesh Milind Jahagirdar (NCOE Aurangabad and Khelo India Athlete) and NCOE Patiala Athletes Tannu Gulia and Shiksha Ballouria.

As the event is not covered under Fencing’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) plans, the World University Games will get international exposure for the athletes. Therefore, SAI has decided to give funding as a special case to the athletes. The 31st edition of the competition is scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

Other NCOE Athletes who have qualified for the World University Games are NCOE Bengaluru Athletes Hardeep (Race Walking) and Khyati (High Jump), NCOE Trivandrum’s taekwondo players Shivangi Chanambam and Parsida Nongmaithem as well as NCOE Itanagar Wushu player Sanma Brahma among many others.

