इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 07:09:35      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Japan Open: P V Sindhu suffers another first round defeat, Lakshya Sen wins

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

 New Delhi,26 July : Poor form continues to haunt two-time Olympic medalist P V Sindhu as the ace shuttler suffered yet another firstround defeat and crashed out of Japan Open badminton tournament While Lakshya Sen survived a scare before overpowering compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in three games at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo on Wednesday.


 Former world champion Sindhu, lost to China’s Zhang Yi Man 21-12, 21-13 to make her seventh opening round exit in 13 BWF World Tour  tournaments this year. This was also the Indian’s second straight opening round ouster after going down to Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po in the Korea Open opener last week.
  Zhang Yi Man, ranked one place lower than 17th ranked Sindhu, looked in control throughout the contest and wrapped up the matchin 32 minutes to pick up her third victory over the Indian shuttler in five meetings.


 Before this clash , the two players had faced each other twice this year. While Zhang got the better of Sindhu at the All England Openin March, it was the Indian who emerged the winner at the Malaysia Masters back in May.


 Lakshya Sen waged a grim battle to oust Priyanshu Rajawat 21-15, 12-21, 24-22. His pre-quarterfinal opponent will be Japan’s KantaTsuneyama, who upset Indonesian world No. 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the opening round.  Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, fresh off their Korea Open triumph last week,overcame a tough resistance from Indonesia’sLeo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin before emerging winners 21-16, 11-21, 21-13.   Mithun Manjunath, meanwhile, conceded a lead to lose 21-13, 22-24, 18-21 to China’s Weng Hong Yang in the opening round ofmen’s singles.
 Results at the Japan Open will count towards players’ qualifying rankings for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart