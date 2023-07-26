इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 07:09:28      انڈین آواز
India lose to Spain 1-2 in the opener of Four-Nation Hockey

Harpal Singh Bedi
New Delhi, 26 July: Indian opened their campaign on a dismal note as they lost 1-2 to Spain in the opening match of the four-nation Hockey Tournament in Terrassa,Spain.

Cunill Pau (11’) and Joaquin Menini (33’) scored for the hosts, Harmanpreet Singh reduced the margin for the visitors in the 59th minute off a penalty corner.

India ,ranked fourth in the world, had more possession of the ball in the opening minutes of the match but it was Spain that came close to scoring twice. The hostswent deep into the rival circle but failed to convert them into goals.


 World No. 7 Spain slowly increased their attack as the first quarter progressed and took the lead with their second penalty corner of the match. Cunill Pau drag-flickedthrough the legs of goalkeeper Krishan Pathak to make it 1-0.


 In the second quarter Indians were more aggressive and pushed the hosts on the backfoot with a high-pressing game. Spain, in turn, crowded the numbers to thwart the surgingrival forwards .

India earned their first penalty corner in the 23rd minute but Spain’s charging defence did well to deny the drag flick. Spain went into halftime with aone-goal lead.

The hosts doubled their lead early into the third quarter as Joaquin Menini snuck behind Harmanpreet Singh in the circle to tap in the ball from a long pass.

India, however, fought well and kept pressing forward to get their footing back into the game. The Spanish defence was equal to the task and maintaineda clean sheet despite a prolonged attacking spell from the visitors..

In the final quarter ,Spain earned a flurry of penalty corners but they failed to convert any of them because of a splendid effort from the rival  defence, especially Amit Rohidas.


With a two-goal cushion, Spain slowed the pace of the hockey match and had major possession in the final period. India committed more players to the front and even substituted their goalkeeper. The move paid off immediately as Harmanpreet Singh converted a PC.


However, it was too little too late for India as Spain started the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament on a winning note. India will play the Netherlands in the next match.

