Pran Pratistha Mahotsav Begins in Ayodhya, Rituals till January 21

The Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Ramlala has started from today. Today the rituals of the first day were completed as a pre Pran Pratishtha ritual. These rituals and activities of Pran Pratishtha will continue till 21st January and after that the main program of Pran Pratishtha will take place on 22nd January at 12.20 pm.

Prayaschita or remorse and Karmakuti puja were performed at Vivek Srishti Ashram located in Ramghat Mohalla of Ayodhya, which lasted for about 45 minutes. This ritual was done to seek remorse for the pain caused by hammer, chisel or other tools during the construction of the idol. During the ritual, an apology was made to the statue of lord Rama. In the course of Prayaschita, the member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Dr. Anil Mishra, and his wife who are Yajman of the whole rituals went to Naya Ghat on the banks of Saryu, where the head of Dr. Anil Mishra was shaved as part of the ritual and under the purification process. With this he was established as the host for all the next rituals. Dr Anil along with this his wife also took bath in Saryu, creating a religious tradition for Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav. Yagnik Ganeshwar Dutt Dravid said that various such rituals are being performed on the banks of Saryu which will purify the mind, body and senses of the host and after this the host or Yajman will be able to participate in other rituals of Pran Pratistha, Dr. Anil Mishra said that he will pray to God that he can successfully complete the activities of Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav with full devotion and dedication.

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

