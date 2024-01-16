Pran Pratistha Mahotsav Begins in Ayodhya, Rituals till January 21

The Pran Pratistha Mahotsav of Lord Ramlala has started from today. Today the rituals of the first day were completed as a pre Pran Pratishtha ritual. These rituals and activities of Pran Pratishtha will continue till 21st January and after that the main program of Pran Pratishtha will take place on 22nd January at 12.20 pm.

Prayaschita or remorse and Karmakuti puja were performed at Vivek Srishti Ashram located in Ramghat Mohalla of Ayodhya, which lasted for about 45 minutes. This ritual was done to seek remorse for the pain caused by hammer, chisel or other tools during the construction of the idol. During the ritual, an apology was made to the statue of lord Rama. In the course of Prayaschita, the member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Dr. Anil Mishra, and his wife who are Yajman of the whole rituals went to Naya Ghat on the banks of Saryu, where the head of Dr. Anil Mishra was shaved as part of the ritual and under the purification process. With this he was established as the host for all the next rituals. Dr Anil along with this his wife also took bath in Saryu, creating a religious tradition for Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav. Yagnik Ganeshwar Dutt Dravid said that various such rituals are being performed on the banks of Saryu which will purify the mind, body and senses of the host and after this the host or Yajman will be able to participate in other rituals of Pran Pratistha, Dr. Anil Mishra said that he will pray to God that he can successfully complete the activities of Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav with full devotion and dedication.