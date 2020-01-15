Prakash Javadekar alleges, AAP misleading people over CAA

BJP today accused Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal of deviating from principle and path shown by his mentor and social activist Anna Hazare.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, senior party leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that Mr. Kejriwal has betrayed Anna Hazare.

He also hit out at AAP for questioning the amendment to Citizenship Act and alleged that the ruling party in Delhi is misleading the people over it.

The BJP leader reiterated that this legislation is meant for giving citizenship to the religiously persecuted people of neighbouring countries like Pakistan and it is not for taking away the citizenship of any Indian.

On the occasion, several volunteers related to AAP and Anna Hazare agitation joined BJP .