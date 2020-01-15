FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jan 2020 09:17:34      انڈین آواز
Ad

2G mobile connectivity partially restored in J&K

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

2G mobile connectivity on post-paid for accessing white-listed sites, including for e-banking, has been allowed in five districts of Jammu Division in Jammu and Kashmir.

They include Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts. However, in the other districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, mobile internet connectivity shall remain suspended till further directions.

According to Principal Secretary Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir, the decision has been effected from today and will remain in force for seven days, unless modified earlier. The internet services in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state were suspended on 5th August last year following the abrogation of Article 370.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Hockey: Chinglensana is happy to earn India jersey again

HSB / Bhubaneswar Experienced midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam will wear the India colours after a ye ...

Table Tennis: Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale wins gold and bronze at Khelo India ﻿

HSB / Guwahati Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale displayed a remarkable fighting spirit to emerge champion i ...

Khelo India Games: Volleyball final matches to be played today

In the on-going Third Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, Volleyball final matches will be played today. Meda ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!