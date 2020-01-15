2G mobile connectivity partially restored in J&K

WEB DESK

2G mobile connectivity on post-paid for accessing white-listed sites, including for e-banking, has been allowed in five districts of Jammu Division in Jammu and Kashmir.

They include Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts. However, in the other districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, mobile internet connectivity shall remain suspended till further directions.

According to Principal Secretary Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir, the decision has been effected from today and will remain in force for seven days, unless modified earlier. The internet services in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state were suspended on 5th August last year following the abrogation of Article 370.