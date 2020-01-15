BJP & Congress-ruled states reduce budget for education: AAP

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party today accused BJP ruled states of reducing budgetary allocations for education in the recent years.

Talking to media persons, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia claimed that city government has increased the education budget from 16 per cent to 26 per cent within a span of five years.

He alleged that BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh reduced the allocation on education from 16 per cent to 13 per cent and in Haryana from 15.4 per cent to 13 per cent.

Mr. Sisodia said, Congress-ruled Punjab has also decreased the budgetary allocations for education from 14 per cent to 10 per cent.

The senior party leader said, the government which hesitates to invest in education is actually conspiring to ruin the future of the country.