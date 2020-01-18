FreeCurrencyRates.com

Post abrogation of 370 J&K has seen a new dawn: Govt

WEB DESK

Union Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Dr. Jitendra Singh today said that Jammu & Kashmir has seen a new dawn post-abrogation of Article 370 and its transformation will be exemplary in coming years.

As part of Central Government’s Special Public Outreach Programme to disseminate information about its policies for the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir and its people, the Minister visited Jammu today and inaugurated several developmental projects.

Addressing a large gathering of Corporators, Sarpanchs and Panchs at Convention Centre, Dr. Singh said, this programme is aimed at restoring the faith of people of J&K and transform the Union Territory on modern lines.

He said, the Central Government has approved a number of new developmental projects including those stalled for decades and taken important decisions for the welfare of the people.

Earlier, the Minister laid foundation stone for a sports stadium and also inaugurated a Smart Class Room Project at Gol Gujral, Jammu. Dr Singh also announced the establishment of Media Facilitation Centres in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh on the lines of National Media Centre of New Delhi.

Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal also visited Samba district of Jammu and inaugurated a pending Water Supply Scheme and also interacted with local people.

Another MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey also addressed a gathering at Jammu Press Club and felicitated different stakeholders for successful implementation of Ayushman Bharat and other health schemes in the Union Territory.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also made it clear that this programme is not a political propaganda and the Central Government is determined to undo discrimination of the past meted out to the people of J&K.

He also listed some significant decisions taken by the government in the last five months, saying this has happened for the first time in history that a whole cabinet is meeting common people at their doorsteps to listen to their grievances and seeking their feedback for effective implementation of different policies and initiatives.

As part of the programme, nine Union Ministers will visit different blocks of Jammu Division tomorrow and meet people to seek their feedback and suggestions, besides inaugurating several developmental projects.

