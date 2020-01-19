FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jan 2020 01:33:09      انڈین آواز
Liberal Democracy Institutions Must Defend Constitution: Manmohan Singh

Published On:

AMN / New Delhi

Even as Anti-CAA Protests Rise across the country, former prime minister Manmohan Singh today said that Institutions of India’s liberal democracy need to be strengthened and must assert themselves in defence of the Constitution

Young people have recently reminded the country that freedom is best secured in the custody of enlightened citizens and when it is protected for all, he said.

In his address at the launch of former Union minister Ashwini Kumar’s book ‘Human Dignity — A Purpose in Perpetuity’ here, Singh said institutions of “our liberal and libertarian democracy” have been put to test on several occasions when fundamental freedoms were threatened.

These institutions, nurtured over the years, need to be strengthened and must assert themselves in defence of the Constitution, he said.

The idea of freedom can indeed acquire shape and form in the lives of our people only if they can live as equal citizens under the law, said Singh.

His remarks come amid raging protests against the amended citizenship law and the Kerala government approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA.

Kumar said somewhere along the line, the institutional response to challenging situations has been found wanting.

“In the pages of this book, I have endeavoured to articulate the aberrations that have slowed our march towards the realisation of human dignity in the hope that a purposive reflection thereon will assist to remedy the situation in these times of change and challenge,” he said. “After all, the cause of human dignity must be our purpose in perpetuity.”

