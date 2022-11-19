Portals of Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand to be closed today

AMN

The portals of Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand will be closed today at 3.35 p.m. with Vedic chanting of mantras. The temple has been decorated with several quintals of flowers amid grand preparations for its closure ahead of the winter break.

A large number of devotees arriving at Badrinath Dham to witness the annual closing ceremony. This year more than 17 lakh 80 thousand devotees visited Badrinath. With the closure of the doors, the Char Dham Yatra will also end today. It may be recalled that, the doors of Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri have already been closed. According to the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, more than 44 lakh devotees visited Chardham yatra this year.