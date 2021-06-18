Govt not in favour of banning any social media platform
Kim Jong-un acknowledges ‘tense’ food situation in North Korea
Defence Minister dedicates 12 road projects of BRO to the nation..
China seeking to control bodies like WHO and Interpol: UK parliament panel
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jun 2021 07:38:48      انڈین آواز

Popular Front welcomes Delhi High Court observations on right to protest

Leave a comment
Published On: By

New Delhi (PRESS RELEASE): Popular Front of India Chairman O M A Salam has, in a statement, welcomed the Delhi High Court observation about constitutionally guaranteed right to protest being treated as terrorism.

In its order granting bail to activists Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, Delhi High Court made highly relevant observations regarding the rights of citizens to protest. The court suggested that that the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity is getting blurred in the mind of the state, which is anxious to suppress dissent. The High Court also criticized the use of the anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) in a casual manner.

The order is therefore a warning against BJP govt’s misuse of draconian laws against political opponents and to silence dissent. The trio given bail by the court were victims of a vicious political vendetta by the Delhi police. They were targeted for protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and falsely accused of being the “masterminds” of the Northeast Delhi violence. The concerns expressed by the court is further affirmed by Delhi police efforts to delay their release even after being granted bail. The court had to finally issue a warrant for their release. There are scores of other innocents still languishing in jails under similar circumstances. The order has reignited the hope of justice for them all.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Manpreet Singh to lead 16-member Indian Hockey team at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Friday named 11 Olympic debutants in its 16-member men's squa ...

Rani Rampal to lead 16-member Indian Women’s hockey team at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace striker Rani Rampal on Thursday was retained to lead the Indian Wome ...

India is one of the strongest contenders for medal at Olympics: Former hockey Coach

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Going by the current form and recent performances against strong sides ,India ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz