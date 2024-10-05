Polling going on for assembly elections in Haryana

AMN

Voting is underway for the single-phase Assembly Elections in 90 constituencies in Haryana,. A voter turnout of 22.70 per cent was recorded up to 11 AM. The polling, which began at 7 in the morning, will conclude at 6 in the evening. Over two crore, three lakh voters will decide the fate of 1,031 candidates. A total of 20,632 polling stations have been set up across the state.

Chief Electoral Officer of the state, Pankaj Agarwal, said adequate security arrangements have been made at all polling stations along with webcasting facilities to ensure free, fair, and smooth voting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon people to cast their votes in record numbers and be a part of this festival of democracy. In a social media post, Mr Modi extended his best wishes to all the young voters in the state who are going to exercise their franchise for the first time.