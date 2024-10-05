Haryana elections: all necessary arrangements in place for free & fair polling

AMN

All the necessary arrangements have been made for single-phase Assembly Elections in Haryana. The voting will be held today from 7 am to 6 pm. Two crore, 03 lakh, 54 thousand, 350 voters of the state will be able to exercise their franchise. A total of 20,632 polling stations have been set up for voting. There are only 1,031 candidates in the fray in all 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana.

Chief Electoral Officer of the state Pankaj Aggarwal said that all polling parties have reached their destination. He said that adequate security arrangements have been made at all polling stations to ensure free and fair voting. Apart from this, webcasting will also be done at all polling stations.

He said that if the name of a voter is in the voter list but he does not have a voter ID card, then as per the directions of the Election Commission, he can cast his vote by showing any of the 12 alternative identity cards. These identity cards include Aadhar card, MNREGA job card, driving license, PAN card and Indian passport etc. He said that any voter can check his name in the voter list by visiting the website.