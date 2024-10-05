THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Govt committed to bring Waqf Amendment Bill during upcoming winter session- Kiren Rijiju

Oct 4, 2024

Sudhir Kumar

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju today said that, the central government is committed to protect the rights of marginalised sections within the Muslim community by bringing the Waqf amendment Bill in the upcoming winter session of the parliament, after considering all the suggestions given by Joint Parliamentary Committee JPC. 

Addressing a Press Conference in  Nagpur today. the Minister said, a handful of well-off Muslims have captured the key properties in waqf and have kept other marginalised sections of the Muslim community deprived from the benefits of these properties.

The Minister said the government will give justice to such communities by enacting this act which will pave  the way for protecting the lands under government control.

Responding to a question related to Manipur violence, the Minister clarified that the ongoing violence in Manipur is between the ethnic communities and it is not against the central government. The Minister explained that the central government will find a solution but military action is not the ultimate solution to stop this violence.

Earlier in the day, Kiren Rijiju visited the Deekshabhoomi- central memorial of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Nagpur and paid his tribute to the memorial. He also highlighted that the central government is committed to the development of  Buddhist religious sites in Maharashtra including  Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur and Chaitybhoomi in Mumbai.

