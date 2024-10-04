India’s Maritime Decarbonization Conference Concludes

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Conference on Maritime Decarbonization in India, co-hosted by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Asian Development Bank, concluded today in New Delhi. The event brought together over two hundred delegates to discuss the future of green shipping and port operations. These include leaders from key Indian ports, central and state government officials, industry stakeholders, international experts, and academia.

In his keynote address, Secretary, of the Ministry of Ports, Shopping and Waterways, TK Ramachandran reinforced India’s determination to transform its maritime sector. He said India’s maritime sector is not just a key driver of the nation’s economy but also a critical player in the fight against climate change. He pointed out that through initiatives like the Harit Sagar Green Port Guidelines and Harit Nauka Green Transition Guidelines, the Ministry is setting a global example in the adoption of green energy, sustainable port operations, and cleaner shipping practices.

The conference underscored India’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and highlighted strategic initiatives to decarbonize its maritime sector, aligned with the Maritime India Vision 2030. Discussions covered a range of critical themes, including green port infrastructure, clean harbour craft, the use of zero-carbon fuels, emissions reduction strategies, and the electrification of inland waterways.