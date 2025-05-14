IMD forecasts heavy rain in northeast, heatwave in parts of east India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall conditions at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya today. The weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya during the next three days. The met department estimated isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Bihar during the next three days.

According to the IMD, East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are expected to witness heat wave conditions today.