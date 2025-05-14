Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Miss World contestants visit Charminar, dance to Marfa Beats & explore Laad Bazaar

May 15, 2025
Miss World contestants from over a hundred countries visited the historic Charminar in Hyderabad last evening and took a heritage walk through Laad Bazaar. Some contestants danced to the traditional Arabic Marfa beats that welcomed them. After a short photo session, they went inside the Charminar. Later, the contestants walked through the Lad Bazaar, stopping to shop for bangles, pearls, and handmade jewellery.

A few contestants watched how the bangles were made and praised the local artisans. Amidst high security arrangements, the Laad Bazaar was decorated with colourful lanterns. The contestants then went to the Chowmahalla Palace, where they were welcomed with a show of culture of the Old City. The contestants watched a video about Charminar, the palace, and other historic places in Hyderabad. They also visited a photo exhibition and saw items used by the royal family. A grand dinner was hosted at the palace. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, with his family, and ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar joined the dinner with the contestants along with senior officials and celebrities. AIR

