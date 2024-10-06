Haryana : Over 61 percent voters exercise their franchise for 90 member assembly elections

AMN/ WEB DESK

A voter turnout of 61.19 percent was recorded in the Haryana Assembly elections, for which polling was held today. The single-phase polling for the 90-member State Assembly remained largely peaceful. Voters from all sections were seen queuing up at polling stations to cast their votes. With a significant population of elderly voters, many above the age of 100 were seen participating in the electoral process with enthusiasm. A home voting facility was introduced in the Haryana Assembly elections for voters above the age of 85 and Persons with Disabilities.



The political future of 1031 candidates contesting the assembly elections today is locked in the EVM, which will now be revealed on 8th of October on the day of counting. The prominent politicians whose political future was at stake today include Acting Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, former Union Minister Birender Singh’s son Brijendra Singh and young leaders like Shruti Choudhary and Aditya Surjewala.