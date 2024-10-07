MP: Drugs worth over Rs 1800 crore recovered in Bhopal; 2 arrested

AMN

The Narcotics Control Bureau, in collaboration with the Gujarat ATS, has recovered drugs worth more than 1800 crore rupees from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. Two persons have also been arrested in this case.



The drugs have been recovered from a factory operating in Bagroda village near Bhopal. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Singhvi confirmed this in a social media message and praised Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau in the fight against drug abuse.

He said that this achievement reflects the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencie