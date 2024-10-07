THE INDIAN AWAAZ

MoS Dr. L. Murugan criticises DMK govt for mishandling Airshow

Oct 7, 2024

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr.L. Murugan has criticised the DMK Government for mishandling the Airshow yesterday. Five spectators who had witnessed yesterday’s airshow were brought dead to the hospital.

Speaking to the media at Tirunelveli, the Minister blamed the state government for not coordinating properly with the Air Force to conduct the air show in a proper manner.

In an interaction with the media at Chennai today, Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamilnadu M. Subramanian briefed the Media about the arrangements that were done for the airshow and medical teams were equipped to take care of emergencies.

