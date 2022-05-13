Poll schedule announced for 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states

AMN

The Election Commission today announced poll schedule for Biennial Elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states. These states include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telengana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Notification for the election will be issued on 24th of May and the last date of nomination for these seats will be 31st of this month. Polling will be held on 10th of June and counting of votes will be taken up on the same day.

Some of the prominent members who are retiring from Rajya Sabha include Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Piyush Goyal, Ramchandra Prasad Singh, Senior Congress leaders P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Kapil Sibbal, Ambika Soni, NCP leader Praful Patel, Sanjay Raut of Shivsena. The term of these members is due to expire between June to August this year.