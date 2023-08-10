Poland is planning to move nearly 10,000 troops to the border with Belarus: Defence Minister

AMN

Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that the country is planning to move nearly ten thousand troops to the border with Belarus.

In an interview with Poland’s National Radio, the Defence Minister said that around ten thousand soldiers will be on the border where four thousand will directly support the border guard and the remaining six thousand will be in reserve.

Tensions have been mounting on the Belarus-Poland border since a number of Wagner fighters were stationed in Belarus.

Last month, Belarus’ Defense Ministry announced that its forces will hold joint military exercises with Wagner fighters near the border with Poland.