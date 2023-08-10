इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2023 11:20:11      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

At least 36 people dead in wildfires on Hawaiian island of Maui

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

At least 36 people have died in wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The deaths in the city of Lahaina came as strong winds from a distant hurricane fanned the flames. The fires have destroyed hundreds of buildings and some people fled into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames.

Aerial video shows pillars of smoke rising from Lahaina, the largest tourist destination on Maui and home to multiple large hotels. With firefighters battling three major blazes, western Maui was closed to all but emergency workers and evacuees. More than 11,000 travellers were evacuated from Maui.

According to officials in Lahaina, more than 270 structures have been damaged or destroyed so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart