At least 36 people dead in wildfires on Hawaiian island of Maui

At least 36 people have died in wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The deaths in the city of Lahaina came as strong winds from a distant hurricane fanned the flames. The fires have destroyed hundreds of buildings and some people fled into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames.

Aerial video shows pillars of smoke rising from Lahaina, the largest tourist destination on Maui and home to multiple large hotels. With firefighters battling three major blazes, western Maui was closed to all but emergency workers and evacuees. More than 11,000 travellers were evacuated from Maui.

According to officials in Lahaina, more than 270 structures have been damaged or destroyed so far.