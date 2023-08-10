इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2023 11:20:04      انڈین آواز
At least 17 people dead after Rohingya boat capsizes on its way from Myanmar to Malaysia

AMN

At least 17 people died after a Rohingya boat capsized while it was on its way from Myanmar to Malaysia. The rescue teams found their bodies on Myanmar’s shores after the incident. Reportedly, 33 people are still missing. The incident took place near Rakhine state’s capital city Sittwe.

A spokesperson for the Shwe Yaung Matta Foundation rescue group said that out of 17 people, ten were women and seven men, adding that, all the victims were Rohingya Muslims.

An official from Sittwe police said that the boat was transporting 58 people and they met with a storm in the sea and the boat sank under huge waves.

Meanwhile, local police along with the rescue foundation are conducting joint rescue operations. The police official added that the victims belonged to various townships including Rathedaung, Maungdaw and Buthidaung.

