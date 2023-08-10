इंडियन आवाज़     10 Aug 2023 11:20:39      انڈین آواز
Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif and leader of Opposition Raja Riaz holds meeting to decide on caretaker PM

AMN

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz held a consultative meeting today to reach a consensus on selecting a name for the caretaker PM. Confirming the meeting, Riaz said, there will be another meeting tomorrow.

A process to appoint a caretaker Prime Minister will be conducted under Article 224-A of the Constitution, which will usher in an interim government to oversee an election.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the country’s National Assembly. Now, the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly have to decide the name for the caretaker PM post. If both leaders fail to agree on the name within three days, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee. If the committee fails to make any decision, then the Election Commission will have two days to choose the caretaker prime minister from the list of names shared with the commission.

