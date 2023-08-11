Grouping of West African countries orders deployment of regional force in coup-hit Niger

Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have ordered the activation and deployment of a regional standby force to restore constitutional order in the coup-hit Niger. The move comes after the expiry of one-week ultimatum they gave to Niger’s military junta to stand down or face a potential military intervention.

That deadline ended on Sunday, without any change in the political situation. President of ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray said further actions by the bloc will be taken jointly, not by any single country.

Meanwhile, coup leaders have threatened that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum will be killed if there is any attempt to intervene militarily. Bazoum, who was deposed on July 26, says he is being held hostage at his residence.