इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2023 04:09:59      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Grouping of West African countries orders deployment of regional force in coup-hit Niger

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Leaders from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have ordered the activation and deployment of a regional standby force to restore constitutional order in the coup-hit Niger. The move comes after the expiry of one-week ultimatum they gave to Niger’s military junta to stand down or face a potential military intervention. 

That deadline ended on Sunday, without any change in the political situation. President of ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray said further actions by the bloc will be taken jointly, not by any single country. 

Meanwhile, coup leaders have threatened that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum will be killed if there is any attempt to intervene militarily. Bazoum, who was deposed on July 26, says he is being held hostage at his residence. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart