Ecuador: 6 people arrested in connection with killing of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio

AMN/ WEB DESK

The six people who have been arrested in connection with the killing of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are Colombian, police say. A seventh suspect, who died from wounds in a shootout with police on Thursday, was also Colombian. Mr Villavicencio was killed leaving a campaign event in the capital Quito. The interior minister said a police investigation into the abominable event was underway. Interior Minister Juan Zapata said officers would work to discover the motive of this crime and its intellectual authors. He added that during the police raid that resulted in their arrest, officers found a rifle, a submachine gun, four pistols, three grenades, four boxes of ammunition, two motorbikes, and a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the group’s possession. 

A vocal critic of organized crime, Mr. Villavicencio was one of the few presidential candidates to allege links between corruption and government officials. President Guillermo Lasso said the assassination was an attempt to sabotage the election. He added that voting would go ahead as planned on 20 August, despite a national state of emergency.

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

