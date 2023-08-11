Luna 25 mission: Russia launches its 1st mission to the surface of Moon in 50 years

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia launched its first mission to the surface of the Moon in nearly half a century, in a bid to be the first country to land on the lunar south pole. Moscow’s Luna 25 mission lifted off on schedule from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East. The Moon’s south pole is believed to hold deposits of water. Russia’s space chief told Interfax the lander is expected to touch down on 21st of August. As of earlier this week, India’s Chandrayaan-3’s spacecraft was due to reach the surface on 23 August.