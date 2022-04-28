PM urges youth to abandon militancy and work for development of India

Efforts on to remove AFSPA completely from northeast, says PM in Assam

AMN / GUWAHATI

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the youth to abandon the path of militancy and work for the development of the country.

Addressing a rally on Peace, Unity and Development in Assam recently Mr. Modi said that the Peace Accord which was signed with the six militant groups of this district in September last year, solved the decades-old militancy problems of this area. He said that under the historic Peace Accord over 1,000 militants abjured violence and joined the mainstream of society and government is rehabilitating all the surrendered militants.

Addressing a ‘Peace, Unity and Development’ rally PM said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act could be withdrawn from various parts of the region as the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years.

“As the (law and order) situation improved with 75 per cent decrease in violence in the region, there have been changes in the imposition of laws. The AFSPA was first revoked in Tripura and then in Meghalaya,” he said.

The previous governments in Assam in the last three decades had extended it again and again as there was no improvement in the law and order situation, Modi said.

“Due to the proper control of the situation in the last eight years, the AFSPA has been removed from most parts of the state. We are trying to withdraw it from the remaining parts too.

Earlier, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for a veterinary college, agricultural college and two model degree colleges for the district. Mr. Modi said that these educational institutions will provide better education for the local youth apart from more job opportunities.

Mr. Modi informed that under the Special Development Package, as part of the Peace Accord 1,000 crore rupees will be provided by the Union Government and Assam Government for this district.

The Prime Minister said that Union Government is working for the welfare of the tribal people of the district and other areas of the state and Karbi Anglong district will be a developed district in a very short time.

The Prime Minister said that peace and normalcy is returning to Assam and as a result the Union Government has removed the Armed Forces Special Power Act from 23 districts of the state and hoped that very soon the whole of North Eastern states will be free from militancy.

Mr. Modi informed that the decades-old border issue of Assam with the neighbouring states will resolve soon with the initiatives of the Union Government and the State Governments.

The Prime Minister also launched the ‘Amrit Sarovar Scheme’ for Assam at Karbi-Anglong District. Under this scheme a total of 2,985 community ponds will be constructed all over the state. These community ponds will provide water and income generation for the rural population.

Assam Chief Minister while addressing the rally said that this is a historic moment for the Karbi-Anglong district as the Prime Minister visited this area after a long time.