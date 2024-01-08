PM to be on three-day visit to Gujarat beginning today

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat beginning today. Mr Modi will take part in Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with World Leaders at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar tomorrow. He will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show on the same day. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. Prime Minister Modi will then travel to GIFT City to interact with prominent business leaders at the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The three-day Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will hold its tenth edition from Wednesday in Gandhinagar with the theme of ‘Gateway to the Future’.