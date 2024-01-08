Ground floor work in Ram temple completed: Nripendra Mishra

The Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee Nripendra Mishra said the ground floor work of Ram temple has been completed.

He said the road from Parkota to the sanctum sanctorum would be ready in the next one week. Whatever work is left will be done at night.

Committee Chairman Mishra, who had come here on Sunday to inspect the Ram Mandir complex and Janmabhoomi Path being prepared for consecration, said a canopy near the temple has been made so that the devotees do not face any problem in sun and rain while walking.

After an inspection, the facilities were tested. Scanner has also been installed through which the article carried by the devotees will be checked.

He also took stock of the last security point from were devotees will be able to go directly to the parkota.

He said after climbing 33 stairs from the park, devotees would reach Gaj and Singh gate which is ready. The statues of Hanuman ji and Garuda ji giving blessings have been installed on top of it.

Mishra said the preparations here are in the final stage. “Efforts are being made to provide every facility to the devotees coming to Ram temple. Care is being taken at every step to ensure that there is no problem of any kind,” he assured.

After the inspection, the committee chairman participated in the meeting of the Ram Temple Construction Committee.

Meanwhile, a temporary media center will be set up at Ramkatha Museum, Ayodhya for media coverage during the consecration ceremony.

It will operate from January 20 to 22. There will be arrangements for internet and computers etc. in the media center of Ramkatha Museum.