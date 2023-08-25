PM Narendra Modi arrives in Athens on day-long visit to Greece

PM to hold talks with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis to further deepen the relationship between the two nations. Prime Minister today met the President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. Mr. Modi and President Sakellaropoulou held a brief discussion improving relations between the two nations.

During the meeting with President Sakellaropoulou, PM Modi also talked about the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. He said the success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only of India alone but it is a success for the whole of humankind. PM Modi said the results of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind.

Mr Modi began his engagements in Greece by laying a wreath at Tomb of the ‘Unknown Soldier’. He was then accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars.

Mr Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa this morning, where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India’s relations with those countries.

After the arrival, members of the Indian diaspora accorded a warm welcome to PM Modi, outside the hotel in Athens where he will stay during his one-day official visit.

Later in the day PM Modi will receive a ceremonial reception on his arrival.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.