इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2023 03:14:03      انڈین آواز

Pakistan has not made any formal requests to join BRICS: Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has said the country has not made any formal requests to join BRICS. 

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Baloch said the country will examine the latest developments and make a decision about its future engagement with BRICS. She said Pakistan is also an important developing country that has made many important contributions to promote peace, solidarity and cooperation among countries of the South.

On India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said,  it is a great scientific achievement, for which ISRO scientists deserve appreciation. BRICS group of nations on Thursday decided to include six new members- Argentina, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The new membership will be effective from the 1st of January, 2024. Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) supported the expansion of the grouping, the first such expansion since 2010 when South Africa was inducted into the group.   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے یونان کے سرمایہ کاروں کو بھارت کی ترقی کی داستان کا حصہ بننے کیلئے مدعو کیا ۔

FILE PIC وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے یونان کے سرکردہ تاجروں کی حوص ...

مشن چندریان 3 میں جامعہ کے تین سابق طلباء شامل ہیں۔

AMN / NEW DELHI یہ جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے لیے بڑے فخر کا لمحہ ہے کہ ...

اب بورڈ کے امتحانات سال میں دو بار ہوں گے، طلبہ کے پاس بہترین اسکور برقرار رکھنے کا آپشن ہوگا۔

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی نئے تعلیمی نظام کو مقبول بنانے کے لی ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

My Journey with Chandryaan-3

Jamia Alumnous and ISRO Scientist Amit Kumar Bhardwaj shares his experience with mission Chandryaan Amit Ku ...

India on Cloud nine as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon Successfully

Staff Reporter India today created history and joined the Elite Space Club as Chandrayaan-3 Lands Success ...

@Powered By: Logicsart