Pakistan has not made any formal requests to join BRICS: Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has said the country has not made any formal requests to join BRICS.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Baloch said the country will examine the latest developments and make a decision about its future engagement with BRICS. She said Pakistan is also an important developing country that has made many important contributions to promote peace, solidarity and cooperation among countries of the South.

On India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said, it is a great scientific achievement, for which ISRO scientists deserve appreciation. BRICS group of nations on Thursday decided to include six new members- Argentina, Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The new membership will be effective from the 1st of January, 2024. Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) supported the expansion of the grouping, the first such expansion since 2010 when South Africa was inducted into the group.