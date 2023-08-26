इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2023 03:13:56      انڈین آواز

Niger’s military leadership expells French ambassador as bilateral ties continue to deteriorate

AMN/ WEB DESK

Niger’s military leadership expelled the French ambassador Sylvain Itte and asked him to leave the country within 48 hours as bilateral ties continue to deteriorate rapidly. The junta of an  African country said Sylvain Itte had refused to respond to an invitation to resolve the crisis. 

On the other hand, the Foreign Minister of France has said the “putschists have no authority” to order such an expulsion. Paris opposes July’s coup, saying that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum must be returned to office. Niger is currently in the midst of a political upheaval as a military coup has taken control, ousting the democratically elected President. Mohammed Bazoum. Unlike the US, the presence of France in Niger is predicated on more concrete reasons. Safely accessing Niger’s uranium resources for its own energy needs is one of France’s economic interests in the country.

